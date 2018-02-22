Polestar 1 hybrid to make first public appearance in Geneva

Enlarge Image Polestar

Polestar, Volvo's standalone performance arm, may have revealed its first car back in October, but it hasn't been shown off to the public yet. That changes in March.

Polestar will have its own booth at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, marking the fledgling brand's first major auto show appearance. It only has one car for now, so that's what'll be on display -- the Polestar 1, which looks like a coupe version of the Volvo S90 but packs one hell of an electrified punch.

Relying on a plug-in hybrid setup that sees electric motors powering the rear wheels while a gas engine powers the wheels up front, the Polestar 1's output is a whopping 600 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque. A 34-kWh battery pack permits a claimed 93 miles of EV-only range, which is the longest PHEV range in the industry, outperforming some older pure EVs in the process.

This is only the start. In the future, Polestar claims that all its future models will be pure battery-electric affairs. It will still continue to play with Volvo's standard stable of cars, as well, offering a sort of performance middle ground between standard Volvos and pure Polestars.

The Polestar 1 won't enter production until the middle of 2019, so you'll have plenty of time to salivate while you stash piles of money under your mattress.