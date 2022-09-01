Polestar 6 LA Concept Special Edition Sells Out in One Week

About two weeks ago, Polestar announced that it would build an electric convertible based on the O2 Concept. The concept made its way to Monterey Car Week the following week, alongside the announcement that the automaker would build 500 Polestar 6 LA Concept Edition variants. And now, just a week later, they're all gone.

Polestar on Wednesday announced that it has found buyers for all 500 examples of the Polestar 6 LA Concept special edition models. While it did have a physical presence at Monterey Car Week, the orders were all taken online. Some slots were held for customers in specific importer markets, including Iceland, New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea, but the majority were scooped up via the traditional ordering process.

The Polestar 6 will enter production in 2026. Its 800-volt electrical architecture is said to be capable of putting out 884 horsepower and 663 pound-feet of torque from a pair of electric motors. The automaker is aiming for a 0-to-62-mph time of about 3.2 seconds, with a top speed of 155 mph.

The Polestar 6 LA Concept Edition builds upon that by leaning on specific design elements from the O2 Concept that previewed this electric roadster. It'll include a Sky Blue exterior finish, a lighter leather interior and the 21-inch wheels from the O2 Concept, in addition to numbered badging that lets others know how rare this model is.

Official figures are probably another year or two away, but that's fine, because Polestar has plenty to busy itself with between now and 2026. The Polestar 3 electric SUV will debut in October, followed by the Polestar 4 crossover coupe in 2023. Then, in 2024, we'll get to see the Polestar 5, an electric grand tourer.