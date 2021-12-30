Polestar 4 electric SUV will do battle against Porsche Macan EV, report says

Enlarge Image Polestar

Polestar, the electric offshoot of parent company Volvo, is about to start picking up some serious momentum. The automaker has already released the Polestar 1 and 2 electric vehicles, and we've seen previews of the upcoming Polestar 3 and Polestar 5. That leaves a 4-shaped gap in the automaker's alphanumeric lineup, but a new report shines some light on this mysterious outlier.

The Polestar 4 will be a midsize electric SUV meant to compete against Porsche's forthcoming electric Macan, Car Magazine reports, citing its interview with Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath. As Car's report notes, this is Polestar's first official confirmation of the 4, its second SUV following the Polestar 3. A picture from Polestar's media site clearly shows the 4's size under a white sheet, slotting perfectly between the Polestar 3 and Polestar 5.

But while Polestar's lineup is a straightforward numeric affair, the cars won't be a perfect set of stairs in terms of pricing. Ingenlath told Car Magazine that the Polestar 4 will be priced below the Polestar 3. In Roadshow's own interview with Polestar's CEO, the company said the Polestar 3 is aiming to compete with the Porsche Cayenne, which starts around $70,000 in the US. Ingenlath told Car Magazine that the Polestar 4 is aiming for a starting price around 55,000 euro, which is about $62,000, directly converted, giving it a bit of wiggle room.

While the covered silhouette doesn't exactly give us many details, Ingenlath told Car that the Polestar 4 is "slightly more ground-hugging, a bit more of the coupe-type roofline." The report also says that the Polestar 4 will be built at parent company Geely's facility in Hangzhou Bay, China. The Polestar 3, by comparison, will be built in the US in Charleston, South Carolina. Car's report also points to investor documents that project the Polestar 4 will become the automaker's best-selling vehicle by the mid-2020s.

A US Polestar representative did not immediately return a request for additional information.

Polestar's lineup is set to grow in a big way over the coming years. We've already driven and enjoyed the Polestar 1 and Polestar 2, and soon, we'll be excited to get behind the wheel of the Polestar 3 when that launches next year. Thus far, we've only seen a single official teaser of the Polestar 5, a sleek four-door that borrows a lot of inspiration from the stunning Precept concept. The future is looking pretty sharp.