High-performance Polestar 2 prototype is an EV we can totally get behind

Remember that hotted-up Polestar 2 the company's CEO, Thomas Ingenlath, was driving around in April? Turns out that wasn't just a one-off. An experimental, high-performance Polestar 2 prototype made its debut Thursday, ahead of its public showing at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed. And we want it. Like, a lot.

"For a few months I have enjoyed driving another experimental Polestar 2, nicknamed 'Beast', around our Gothenburg campus, which inspired the team to come up with this version for Goodwood," Ingenlath said in a statement. "We want to flex our muscles and explore opportunities."

Based on a dual-motor Polestar 2, this prototype produces 476 horsepower -- a 68-hp increase over the standard car. Polestar also says the experimental EV has an improved torque output, though the company is not disclosing that number right now (we asked).

More importantly, though, the hi-po EV has a number of chassis tweaks. The front and rear springs are 80% and 40% stiffer, respectively, and the standard Ohlins dampers are replaced with three-way Ohlins performance units, which are 30% stiffer than stock. This Polestar 2 has a carbon fiber front strut bar borrowed from a Volvo S60 Polestar Engineered, as well as a custom rear strut bar.

Additionally, this awesome prototype has an 0.8-inch wider track, 1.0-inch lower ride height and bigger wheel arches. Inside those pronounced wells you'll find the 21-inch wheels, 6-piston Akebono front brakes and 275/30R21 Pirelli P Zero tires from the Polestar 1 coupe. New bumpers, a matte racing stripe, colored front grille grid and a few other little tweaks round out the changes. Polestar only released one image of the prototype so far, but we have to imagine this thing looks rad from all angles.

Polestar chassis engineer Joakim Rydholm will drive the prototype up the hill at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, which kicks off this weekend. Whether or not this previews an upcoming production car is anyone's guess, but you'd better believe we're keeping our fingers crossed. At least let us drive the prototype, Polestar.