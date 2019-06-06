Polestar 1 enters its final prototype phase

Enlarge Image Polestar

The fine folks at Polestar have been teasing us for nigh on a year with their gorgeous-looking Polestar 1 grand touring performance hybrid luxury thing. We've been wondering when it will start getting nearer to production and based on an announcement the company made on Wednesday, that time is now.

Polestar announced that it'd entered the final prototype phase for Polestar 1 which means, among other things, that the Polestar facility in Chengdu, China has managed to crank out around 50 prototype cars to verify that its tooling is on point and within spec.

"It's great to see how we have progressed from showing the Polestar 1 for the first time in 2017, to now having our beautiful new manufacturing facility up and running with the TT (tooling tryout) cars being tested in and around the plant," says Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar, in a statement.

The exciting thing for customers is that now Polestar has started reaching out to lock down final configurations for specific cars, and that means the wait won't be too terribly long before you're blasting through a continent in your eco-friendly and intensely handsome not-a-Volvo.

