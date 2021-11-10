Polaris debuts RZR Pro R UTV with its most powerful engine ever

Polaris

Side-by-sides (aka UTVs) are bigger deals than ever and with more sales comes more performance. It's that drive for more, more, more that leads us to the Polaris RZR Pro R and Turbo R UTVs, which the company announced on Tuesday.

The flagship RZR Pro R features a new 2.0-liter naturally aspirated engine that produces an impressive 225 horsepower. This is the biggest engine currently available in a side-by-side and it promises to make the Pro R an absolute beast off road. The Turbo R features a less-powerful turbocharged 2-cylinder engine that produces a still-respectable 181 hp.

Both models get a serious suspension setup with a 74-inch-wide track width and beefy boxed A-arms that should help keep the RZR in one piece even on challenging trails. The Pro R gets a unique adaptive damping system that Polaris calls Dynamix DV. The system monitors trail conditions and can continuously adjust the shocks' rebound and compression damping. It's pretty slick and gives the Pro R a total of 29 inches of suspension travel. The more affordable Turbo R gets a set of Fox 3.0 Live Valve internal bypass shocks that make for 28 inches of shock travel.

Other model highlights include a new clutch design that Polaris claims will help prolong the life of the RZR's drive belts, as well as more robust driveline components that will be better able to survive the rigors of high-speed desert driving.

The Pro R and Turbo R two-seaters will retail for $31,999 and $25,999, respectively, while the four-seat versions will go for $35,999 and $29,999. Both models will be available in three trim levels and should hit dealers next spring.