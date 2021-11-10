Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

Polaris debuts RZR Pro R UTV with its most powerful engine ever

It's also got an adaptive suspension with 29 inches of travel and a 74-inch-wide track.

weblarge-jpg-2022-rzr-family-image-lifestyle-six6624-05184

The 2022 Polaris RZR Pro R will arguably be the gnarliest side-by-side on the market when it goes on sale.

 Polaris

Side-by-sides (aka UTVs) are bigger deals than ever and with more sales comes more performance. It's that drive for more, more, more that leads us to the Polaris RZR Pro R and Turbo R UTVs, which the company announced on Tuesday.

The flagship RZR Pro R features a new 2.0-liter naturally aspirated engine that produces an impressive 225 horsepower. This is the biggest engine currently available in a side-by-side and it promises to make the Pro R an absolute beast off road. The Turbo R features a less-powerful turbocharged 2-cylinder engine that produces a still-respectable 181 hp.

Both models get a serious suspension setup with a 74-inch-wide track width and beefy boxed A-arms that should help keep the RZR in one piece even on challenging trails. The Pro R gets a unique adaptive damping system that Polaris calls Dynamix DV. The system monitors trail conditions and can continuously adjust the shocks' rebound and compression damping. It's pretty slick and gives the Pro R a total of 29 inches of suspension travel. The more affordable Turbo R gets a set of Fox 3.0 Live Valve internal bypass shocks that make for 28 inches of shock travel.

Other model highlights include a new clutch design that Polaris claims will help prolong the life of the RZR's drive belts, as well as more robust driveline components that will be better able to survive the rigors of high-speed desert driving.

The Pro R and Turbo R two-seaters will retail for $31,999 and $25,999, respectively, while the four-seat versions will go for $35,999 and $29,999. Both models will be available in three trim levels and should hit dealers next spring.

Polaris RZR Pro XP 4 can take you just about anywhere

See all photos
Now playing: Watch this: 2021 Polaris Slingshot review: Still crazy, but more...
7:54