Polaris debuts the Ranger XP Kinetic electric side-by-side

Polaris

Earlier this year, we showed off a teaser of the first electric side-by-side (aka UTV) to come out of the partnership between Polaris and Zero Motorcycles. Now, eight months later, the electric Ranger is here, according to an announcement made on Wednesday by Polaris.

Enlarge Image Polaris

This new technological terror is officially called the Polaris Ranger XP Kinetic, and it is available in two trim levels with two corresponding battery pack sizes. The Premium model features a 14.9-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack which Polaris claims is good for a range of up to 45 miles. The Ultimate trim has a much larger 29.8 kWh pack and will do around 80 miles before it needs a charge. Other benefits to the Ultimate trim include a 7-inch infotainment screen and dash-mounted speakers.

The Ranger XP Kinetic produces 110 horsepower and 140 pound-feet of torque, regardless of trim level, which is, as they said in Chernobyl, "Not great, not terrible." What is pretty great is the XP Kinetic's 2,500-pound tow rating and 1,250-pound maximum hauling capacity. Considering the more workhorse-oriented nature of the Ranger platform, those kinds of figures should make it useful, if not necessarily thrilling.

Enlarge Image Polaris

Of course, keeping your electric UTV charged is essential, and the folks from Polaris have made this relatively easy. The vehicle ships with a combined Level 1/Level 2 charger and can charge at 3 kilowatts for the Premium trim or 6 kilowatts for the Ultimate trim. If you want to go even faster, you can pay for a 9 kilowatt-capable onboard charger.

Powertrain is an important part of the side-by-side conversation, but it's arguably less important than suspension. The Ranger XP Kinetic packs a very respectable 14 inches of ground clearance and 10 inches of suspension travel, which should make for a capable and comfortable ride off-road.

The 2022 Polaris Ranger XP Kinetic will start at $24,999 for the Premium model and a not-inconsiderable $29,999 for the Ultimate version. Polaris will begin accepting reservations for the XP Kinetic on Dec. 1, and it expects to start making customer deliveries in the summer of 2022.