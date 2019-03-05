Pirelli's Track Adrenaline puts a driving coach inside your tires

Pirelli is always looking to push the limits of tire technology for its customers, but that doesn't always mean developing new tread patterns or rubber compounds. Sometimes it's about giving the driver more information about their tires, something that becomes incredibly important on say, a supercar on the track.

To that end, Pirelli introduced its new Track Adrenaline system at the Geneva Motor Show on Tuesday. The system allows drivers to track tire temperatures, pressures and lap counts in real time from their smartphones. The best part is that the system that allows this to happen is relatively simple.

To give its tires some brains, Pirelli takes a set of its Trofeo R tires and builds them with sensors embedded in the carcass of the tire. These sensors communicate with an electronic box that lives in the car which in turn communicates with the smartphone app.

The system can do more than just count laps and measure temperatures though. It is also able to use that data along with GPS to tell a driver when to push harder, when to back off, and when to pit to get the most out of the Trofeo R tires and thus the best lap time.

Pirelli is keeping tight-lipped about possible pricing and tire fitments for the system, but it has said that Track Adrenaline is due out in July of 2019.