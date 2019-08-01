Pininfarina-designed Karma GT will make its US debut at Monterey Car Week

Enlarge Image Karma Automotive

Monterey Car Week brings automakers and well-heeled enthusiasts to California for a week of automotive shows, activities and debuts. A number of automakers like to show off some of their prettiest, most exclusive metal at the show, and this year, that group will include Karma Automotive.

Karma announced on Thursday that it will use Pebble Beach as the backdrop for the North American debut of its GT show car. Created with the help of famed design house Pininfarina, the GT concept debuted at this year's Auto Shanghai show in China, along with two other new Karma vehicles.

While you might be saying, "Hey, this just looks like a fancier Karma Revero," I say look again. Pininfarina actually turned the GT concept into a coupe, ditching the rear doors, adding an all-electric powertrain and creating an ultraluxe cruiser that could stand next to a Maybach and hold its own. While it's built on the bones of the Revero, making it an optimal choice for future production, it's unclear how long it will take to make that happen.

The Pininfarina GT won't be the only Karma on display. The automaker will also show off the new Revero GT plug-in hybrid, a massively redone version of the car that Karma inherited from when the company was known as Fisker. The GM four-cylinder engine is gone, replaced with a BMW inline-three. It's lighter, and it can go longer on a single battery charge. The interior has been updated, too, which is good, because the bones of the OG Revero are now about 7 years old.

The Karma GT by Pininfarina will be at Karma's standard on Peter Hay Hill from Aug. 15 to 18 as part of the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.

Enlarge Image Karma Automotive