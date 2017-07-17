Pick up a safer, sharper 2018 Honda Fit for $16,190

Honda saw it, uh, fit to bestow the subcompact Fit with new looks and new in-car tech for the 2018 model year. Thankfully, these changes don't come with a big ol' price bump.

The base 2018 Honda Fit LX with a manual transmission will cost $16,190. If you want the car to do the shifting, the CVT-equipped Fit LX starts at $16,990. Buyers can add Honda Sensing, a suite of safety systems that includes autonomous emergency braking and lane-keep assist, for another $1,000, bringing the price to $17,990.

Enlarge Image Honda

Standard equipment on the post-facelift Fit includes new front and rear fasciae, a backup camera, automatic headlights, a new instrument cluster and LED taillights. Honda Sensing is available on all trims, but it's standard on EX and up.

The next step up is the Fit Sport, which is positioned between LX and EX. It gets a special interior trim, a flashier body kit and a 7-inch Display Audio touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. That one will set you back $17,500 with a manual, $18,300 with a CVT and $19,300 with Honda Sensing.

The Fit EX adds a moonroof, keyless entry, push-button start and LaneWatch, which uses a camera to the passenger-side mirror to better cover blind spots. A manual Fit EX will cost $18,160, and a CVT version will run you $18,960. If you want heated leather sets, the Fit EX-L bumps the price to $20,520. Adding navigation brings that price to $21,520.

The 2018 Honda Fit goes on sale today, so by the time you read this, you can drive on down to the dealership and take one for a spin.