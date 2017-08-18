Pick up a brand new, last-gen VW Tiguan for $21,995

If you don't want or need the larger, new 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan, you can still opt for the old one, now called Tiguan Limited.

The 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited is meant to position itself as a value-oriented purchase for buyers who may not need the extra space or the higher price tag that comes with the redesigned 2018 Tiguan. At $21,995, the 2017 Tiguan Limited is $3,350 cheaper than the 2018 Tiguan, which starts at $25,345.

Enlarge Image Volkswagen

Standard equipment is on the light side. You get steel wheels, halogen headlights, cloth seats, Bluetooth and a backup camera. Drop $495 and you can upgrade to 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels. Spend another $1,295, and you get a 6.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with HD radio, satellite radio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and the ability to sync two phones simultaneously.

The VW Tiguan Limited otherwise retains everything from the outgoing generation. Two rows of seats are all you get, and all-wheel drive is available. The standard engine is a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 good for 200 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque. It'll nail 20 mpg in the city and 24 mpg on the highway.

Volkswagen didn't provide a specific on-sale date for the 2017 Tiguan Limited, saying only that it will be at dealerships "soon."