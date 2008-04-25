Car Culture

Photos: Performance testing at Laguna Seca

CNET Car Tech posts photos of performance-testing production cars at Laguna Seca.

Click here to see our photos.

On the second day of the 2008 Western Automotive Journalists Media Days, we drove a variety of different cars at Laguna Seca. This famous track employs a number of technical turns, not to mention a quarter-mile straightaway, for testing handling and acceleration.

Click here for photos of production cars tested on the track at Laguna Seca.

Next Article: The Pal-V Liberty autogyros its way to the Geneva show floor