Photos: 2009 Nissan Murano

While most of the automotive press in Nissan's booth at the Los Angeles Auto Show were climbing over themselves to get a look at the GT-R supercar, we managed to snag some photos of the second-generation Nissan Murano, making its world debut here today. The updated crossover SUV gets some new sheet-metal styling in the form of more pronounced body lines and a refreshed front fascia. Inside the cabin, the updates continue with some sweet new tech options and a whole new perspective for rear-seat passengers. Check out our pictures here.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.