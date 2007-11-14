Photos: 2009 Nissan Murano

CNET Networks

While most of the automotive press in Nissan's booth at the Los Angeles Auto Show were climbing over themselves to get a look at the GT-R supercar, we managed to snag some photos of the second-generation Nissan Murano, making its world debut here today. The updated crossover SUV gets some new sheet-metal styling in the form of more pronounced body lines and a refreshed front fascia. Inside the cabin, the updates continue with some sweet new tech options and a whole new perspective for rear-seat passengers. Check out our pictures here.