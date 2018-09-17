Peugeot teases gorgeous 504-inspired concept ahead of Paris Motor Show

Peugeot

When it comes to concept cars these days, it seems like everything old is new again. Peugeot is undoubtedly looking at its past for its latest concept, a retro affair modeled on its much-loved 504 Coupe model from the late 1960s.

The as-yet-unnamed concept is expected to make its official debut at the Paris Motor Show in a few weeks. Looking at the photographs that AutoExpress published, we're already more than a little enamored with it. We'd guess that this Peugeot will be powered by electrons rather than gasoline or diesel, based on the current automotive climate. And that's fine by us.

Like the 504 Coupe from which the concept derives many of its styling touches, it's just boxy enough to seem practical, but has enough delicacy in its shape to still seem distinctly French. The concept's taillights are a clear homage to those found on early 504 Coupes as well. What isn't a tribute to the original car is the use of cameras in place of side mirrors.

Peugeot introduced the 504 in 1968, and it stayed in production in various forms and in different countries until 2006. In addition to just generally being pretty, the car developed a reputation for long life and tolerance of abuse, particularly in Africa where the vehicle became known affectionately as "the Queen of the desert" thanks to its durability. It was sold at various points in its long life as a coupe, a sedan, a convertible, a wagon and even as a pickup truck.

Peugeot's parent company PSA has been claiming for years that it plans to return to the US market from which it has been absent since 1991. If this concept is an indication of the kinds of cars it wants to bring with it, then we're going to welcome it with open arms.