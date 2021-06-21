Paul Walker's Toyota Supra from The Fast and the Furious fetches over half a million

Barrett-Jackson

Over the weekend, one of the star cars from the 2001 film, The Fast and the Furious, found a new home. The iconic 1994 Toyota Supra that Paul Walker drove in the film crossed the auction block at Barrett-Jackson with a hammer price of $550,000. It's no small figure for a car tied to what's undoubtedly become a cult-classic film years after its box office debut.

The ties to Walker's character, Brian O'Conner, certainly helped push the price up on this movie car. Although this isn't actually the hero car from the film, Walker drove this number one stunt car for numerous exterior and interior scenes in the movie. The car also featured all of its original aftermarket parts from the film, including the Bomex front spoiler and side skirts, TRD-style hood, Dazz Motorsport Racing wheels and big APR rear wing.

Although you'd think this car rocks a manual transmission, it doesn't. Instead, the stock turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six works with the fourth-generation Supra's optional four-speed automatic. Still, this car is absolutely a piece of movie history that helped turn Toyota's sports car into an icon decades later.

With a final price over half a million dollars, I can't even imagine what the film's hero car would sell for today. That car, according to its original owner, resides in the Netherlands these days.