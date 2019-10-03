Part of Paul Walker's car collection heads to auction, Fast and Furious car included

Barrett-Jackson

The late Paul Walker, best known as Brian O'Conner from the Fast and the Furious film series, wasn't only an auto enthusiast in the movies. He was a true gearhead, evidenced by his immense collection of wonderful cars.

Now, years after his passing, a part of his collection is looking for a new home. Auction house Barrett-Jackson announced Tuesday it has consigned part of the late actor's car collection. A total of 21 vehicles will be offered at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction this coming January. Although Walker is most associated with Japanese imports, that's hardly what makes up this portion of his collection.

Instead, a total of seven BMW M3s are the stars. Five of them are 1995 E36 M3 Lightweight models, and one of them boasts a factory wing and livery delete. The other two M3s are a 1991 and 1988 E30 M3. As for the Lightweight models, BMW only made 125 of them and Walker had five. It will be the most M3 Lightweights ever sold at a single time at an auction.

That's not to say there aren't any Japanese sports cars included, however.

Also heading to the auction block are a 1989 Nissan Skyline R32 GT-R race car and a 2009 Nissan 370Z. The 370Z made an appearance in Fast Five, and only shows 2,623 miles on the odometer. Other highlights from the varied collection include a 2000 Audi S4, 2013 Ford Mustang Boss 302S race car and a 1964 Chevy Chevelle wagon, of all things. Walker certainly had a wide palette for automobiles.

With Walker's name attached to the cars, they'll likely all fetch a lofty sum. The actor died in a car crash on Nov. 30, 2013 along with his friend Roger Rodas, who was driving a Porsche Carrera GT.