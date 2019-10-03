Part of Paul Walker's car collection heads to auction, Fast and Furious car included

The late Paul Walker, best known as Brian O'Conner from the Fast and the Furious film series, wasn't only an auto enthusiast in the movies. He was a true gearhead, evidenced by his immense collection of wonderful cars.
Now, years after his passing, a part of his collection is looking for a new home. Auction house Barrett-Jackson announced Tuesday it has consigned part of the late actor's car collection. A total of 21 vehicles will be offered at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction this coming January. Although Walker is most associated with Japanese imports, that's hardly what makes up this portion of his collection.
Instead, a total of seven BMW M3s are the stars. Five of them are 1995 E36 M3 Lightweight models, and one of them boasts a factory wing and livery delete. The other two M3s are a 1991 and 1988 E30 M3. As for the Lightweight models, BMW only made 125 of them and Walker had five. It will be the most M3 Lightweights ever sold at a single time at an auction.
That's not to say there aren't any Japanese sports cars included, however.
Also heading to the auction block are a 1989 Nissan Skyline R32 GT-R race car and a 2009 Nissan 370Z. The 370Z made an appearance in Fast Five, and only shows 2,623 miles on the odometer. Other highlights from the varied collection include a 2000 Audi S4, 2013 Ford Mustang Boss 302S race car and a 1964 Chevy Chevelle wagon, of all things. Walker certainly had a wide palette for automobiles.
With Walker's name attached to the cars, they'll likely all fetch a lofty sum. The actor died in a car crash on Nov. 30, 2013 along with his friend Roger Rodas, who was driving a Porsche Carrera GT.
