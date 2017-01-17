Pagani teases topless Huayra before Geneva debut

The Geneva Motor Show is all about supercars, so I hope that's what you're into, because that'll be most of what's teased before the show starts in early March.

Pagani is the most recent addition to the list of automakers teasing something spectacular for Geneva. Its Facebook page recently hosted a teaser image of the upcoming Huayra Roadster, a car that's likely little more than the current Huayra, but with a removable roof. There will be some interesting engineering involved, though, because the Huayra coupe's gullwing doors rely heavily on a fixed roof.

Very few have actually seen this car already. Outside of Pagani's executives, the Italian automaker showed off the Huayra Roadster to a small group of buyers and other well-to-do folks during the 2016 Monterey Car Week, which is a weeklong tribute to the accumulation of wealth through car auctions while everybody wears fancy hats.

Several outlets believe the Huayra Roadster will pack the same 6.0-liter V12 engine as the coupe. The coupe's output is a just-lovely 730 horsepower and 737 pound-feet of torque.

Last year at Geneva, Pagani unveiled the wicked Huayra BC. This coupe featured a higher power output -- 789 hp and 811 torques -- and some positively ludicrous bodywork. Considering only 100 examples of the Huayra Roadster will be built, but the demand is likely higher than that, it's not obscene to assume that the BC treatment will eventually make its way to the Huayra Roadster.