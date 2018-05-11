Lease a Pagani Huayra Roadster for just $25,000 per month

Leasing can be a way to sneak into a car you might not be able to afford to purchase outright, but when it comes to million-dollar hypercars, that's probably not as true.

Putnam Leasing, a company that specializes in leases for exotic vehicles, announced today that it will begin leasing examples of the Pagani Huayra Roadster. With a starting price of $2.7 million, that's a lot of liquidity required, but the most expensive car lease in the world can make it slightly more affordable -- and potentially a tax write-off, if you're a terrible person.

Pagani

It all starts with a $700,000 down payment. After that, lessees will need to shell out $25,339 per month for 60 months. Some quick napkin math puts the total monthly payment amount at $1,520,340. Factor in the down payment, and you're still spending about a half-million less than you would if you purchased one of the 100 Huayra Roadsters that the automaker will produce.

It works pretty much like a traditional lease, but with some extra benefits. Lessees will be able to purchase the vehicle at the end of the lease period, and if the vehicle's value increases during the lease period, no extra charges are incurred, meaning the lessee (not the lessor) reaps the benefits. Putnam also allows its clients to transfer their leases to other vehicles at any time.

Putnam points out several advantages of leasing. For example, sales tax can be paid out monthly instead of as a lump sum, reducing the amount of upfront liquidity required to own a hypercar like this. Putnam also pointed out that leases held by corporations can be potentially partially written off as a business expense. You'd have to be a real piece of work -- or an exotic car dealer, maybe -- to try and claim that a Pagani Huayra is a legitimate business expense worthy of a tax benefit.

The Huayra Roadster is no slouch, its twin-turbo AMG V12 engine putting out 752 horsepower (764 metric horsepower) and 738 pound-feet of torque. So not only is it more powerful than its coupe sibling, it's also lighter by 176 pounds.