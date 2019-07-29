Pagani teases Huayra BC Roadster, debut pegged for Pebble Beach

Enlarge Image Pagani

It must be nice to have your hypercar-making friend name a car after you. That's the case with the Pagani Huayra BC, an ultra-hardcore variant named for Benny Caiola, Horacio Pagani's first customer. The coupe made its debut back in 2016, and now, it appears it's finally time to see the BC without its roof.

Pagani last week issued its first teaser for the Huayra BC Roadster. While the first teaser is plenty shrouded in mystery, with a full car cover camouflaging just about every angle, Pagani obviously didn't want to sow too much confusion, so it included the rather obvious hashtag of #roadsterbc.

All we know about the car so far comes from the teaser's caption, calling it "A tremendous science and design challenge." Considering Pagani revealed the regular Huayra Roadster in 2017, hopefully it wasn't too hard to take what the company already knew and apply it to a more powerful version of the same car.

The Huayra BC coupe received its power from a Mercedes-AMG-sourced V12 engine putting out about 750 horsepower, but considering the standard Huayra Roadster makes about that much, it's likely that we'll see even more power from the BC Roadster. The BC coupe was about 291 pounds lighter than the standard Huayra, too. Pagani only made 20 of them, and by the time we received information on the car, it was already sold out.

If Pagani does bring the Huayra BC Roadster to the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, as reports have alluded to, I can't imagine that it will take much longer to sell out. We're not sure how much it costs, but for context, the BC coupe ran about $2.5 million and the Huayra Roadster commanded about $2.4, I'd imagine the BC Roadster rings in closer to $3 million.