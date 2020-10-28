Turn your grocery-getter SUV into an overlanding-ready vehicle with this sweet gear

Luno

Overlanding has ballooned in popularity in the past few years, and although I'm not here to explain why, the appeal seems somewhat self-explanatory. The whole idea is to pack up an off-road vehicle and take to the wilderness in a self-sufficient fashion. Sleep in your vehicle, plan your meals from your vehicle, you get the idea.

That's why Luno's latest gear caught my eye. In a way, its new Air Mattress 2.0 helps make this sort of adventure accessible to more people. The mattress fits over 1,800 vehicles, according to the company, and sleeps anyone up to 6 feet, 2 inches tall. The idea that you can turn, for example, a Chevy Equinox into something a little more overlanding-oriented with a comfortable place to sleep is highly appealing. That's not an invitation to go off-roading in a crossover SUV really meant for in-town errands, but you get the idea.

The company also sells seat-back organizers to turn car seats into storage that surely help keep overlanding trips more organized. And outside of Luno, numerous other companies have gear prepared to help make an overlanding trip a reality. I'm specifically thinking about ways to prepare meals off-the-grid, and you better believe that gear exists. We've even started to see some automakers integrate these kinds of accessories into upcoming production vehicles. The Ford Bronco and Rivian R1T come to mind.

Perhaps it's the coronavirus pandemic that makes the idea of getting away on your own time, in your own personal bubble, more appealing. We know RV rentals went through the roof as Americans sought to vacation much differently than in past years. RVs can be expensive, though, and overlanding gear, like Luno's, costs just a few hundred bucks.