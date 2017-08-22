Outrun cops in Need for Speed Payback with the new BMW M5

Electronic Arts

If the "Fast and the Furious" movies have gotten a bit out of this world for your taste and you yearn for the days of the good ol' street race, Need for Speed Payback should be to your liking.

This latest installment of the long-running video game franchise will focus on three characters and their search for revenge in the underground racing world. Players will have to outrun and outmaneuver police in everything from the typical Crown Victoria police cruiser to helicopters, pursuit Corvettes and armored trucks -- which are appropriately called Rhinos -- while dodging spike strips, electronic disruptors and other obstacles.

And BMW fans who want to get a closer look at the new 2018 BMW M5 can do so on November 10 when "Need for Speed Payback" lands in stores. For those who missed Monday's announcement, the new M5 will be an all-wheel-drive, 600-horsepower super sedan that'll hit 60 mph in a mere 3.2 seconds. And that beast will be in dealerships and on the road sometime in the spring.