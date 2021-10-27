Onewheel's latest self-balancing electric boards get huge performance boosts

Future Motion

Future Motion, makers of Onewheel self-balancing one-wheeled motorized scooters, announced two new models Wednesday at its Uncharted event. The Onewheel Pint X and Onewheel GT are both upgrades to the company's existing models, the Onewheel Pint and XR.

The Onewheel Pint X improves on the original Pint, with an increased top speed of 18 miles per hour up from 16 mph and an extended travel range that's roughly twice that of the original at 12 to 18 miles.

Future Motion

The Onewheel GT is a fully redesigned product, though, using a new deck with concave footpads for more grip and support. The new GT has a larger battery than its predecessor along with an all-new controller. These give the GT 50% more torque, producing 3 horsepower, and give it up to a 32-mile range, said CEO Kyle Doerksen in the announcement. It will also have a top speed of 20 MPH.

With the larger battery, Future Motion will offer a hyper charger but did not mention specifics on what the charge time will be with it. The GT's tire is the same width as the XR's but has curved edges like the Pint's tire to make it more maneuverable than the XR. There's also an option to get the GT with a treaded tire -- great for offroad use.

Future Motion

Along with the increased performance, the new GT model features upgraded lights that the company said are so bright that they had to add a dimmer switch to the mobile app that's used to control some of the Onewheel's features. Also, like the Pint, the GT has a handle making it easier to carry around.

The Onewheel GT is available for $2,200 (£1,600, AU$2,925, converted) while the Pint X sells for $1,400 (£1,020, AU$1860, converted). Both Pint X and GT are available to order direct from Onewheel.

The original Pint will still be around for $1,050 as will the Onewheel XR for $1,800. The Pint X's $1,400 price seems like a discount considering how similar it is in performance to the XR.