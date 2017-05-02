Genius builds guitars out of old oil cans, world becomes better place

A guitar made from vintage oil cans might be the best thing you'll hear all day.

Hayburner Guitars

A company called Hayburner Guitars takes old oil cans from days of yore and slaps on pickups, a neck and some strings to create what might be the coolest-looking guitar ever made.

Why old metal cans and not wood bodies? For one, the look -- duh. And two, Hayburner says the metal body from the cans interact with the magnetic pickups to give the instrument a sound that's a cross between a banjo, an electric and acoustic guitar. Judging by the video above, they're not lying.

But awesome things come at a price -- the company's guitars go for about a $1,000. That's not cheap, but it actually isn't terrible if you've strolled through Guitar Center recently.

Better yet, if you're a petroliana collector or maybe just have your heart set on a specific can, Hayburner is willing to do custom jobs.

(Hat tip to Boing Boing!)