Ohio greenlights testing of self-driving cars on state roads

Google

Ohio on Wednesday became the latest US state to allow for testing of driverless cars on public roads, a move that comes amid heightened concern over the safety of autonomous vehicles.

Companies wishing to conduct tests will have to face several conditions, including having a licensed employee behind the wheel, according to an executive order signed by Ohio Gov. John Kasich. Companies must also register with the state and provide information on the vehicle and roadway intended for testing.

Ohio becomes the fourth US state to approve the testing of autonomous vehicles, following Michigan, Pittsburgh, Arizona and California.

The idea of self-driving cars has captured the imagination and investment dollars of the automobile and tech industries alike. But in March, a fatal accident in Arizona involving a pedestrian and an Uber self-driving car raised safety concerns, leading the state to ban Uber's self-driving cars from state roads.

iHate: CNET looks at how intolerance is taking over the internet.

Special Reports: CNET's in-depth features in one place.