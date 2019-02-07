NYPD demands that Google's Waze stop revealing DWI checkpoints

Linda Davidson/The Washington Post/Getty Images

The New York Police Department is unhappy with Google, and it's demanding that the tech giant take action. Authorities in the Big Apple are upset that Google's hyperpopular navigation app, Waze, gives people the ability to call out and share DWI checkpoints.

In a letter sent Saturday from Ann Prunty, acting deputy commissioner of legal matters at the NYPD, the authorities "demand that Google LLC, upon receipt of this letter, immediately remove this function from the Waze application."

The sternly worded letter continues: "Individuals who post the locations of DWI checkpoints may be engaging in criminal conduct since such actions could be intentional attempts to prevent and/or impair the administration of the DWI laws and other relevant criminal and traffic laws."

The letter from the NYPD comes on the heels of Google adding new features to its Google Maps app -- speed-limit information and speed-camera location alerts. In the case of the latter, Google's own Waze app has had a similar function since 2016.

Previously, similar actions have been taken by police forces looking to curb Waze users' ability to call out police speed traps, but Google's app has withstood any apparent legal challenges.

The crowdsourced app does not presently distinguish between different types of police presence or activities. It simply allows its users to geotag locations where they spot the cops.

"Safety is a top priority when developing navigation features at Google," a Google spokesperson told WLNY CBS New York in a statement. "We believe that informing drivers about upcoming speed traps allows them to be more careful and make safer decisions when they are on the road."

Google officials did not immediately return Roadshow's request for comment, but this story will be updated if and when we hear back.

It is unclear whether the NYPD plans any legal action beyond the notification letter.