NYC will close public roads to traffic to create more recreational space

Social distancing in a major city, in the age of the coronavirus, is nearly impossible, and as more New York residents try to get outside and practice social distancing, there simply isn't enough space.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday the city will close 40 miles' worth of streets near parks to give residents a lot more room to get out of their homes. Bloomberg first reported the news. The eventual goal is to open 100 miles of public roads for residents to bike, walk, jog and more while spreading groups of people out.

It's not clear which roads will be affected yet, but Mayor De Blasio said the street closures will be "mostly" near parks.

It's not the first time we've seen restrictions on car use employed as a possible solution to help social distancing. In some Latin and South American cities, including Mexico City, governments created new bike paths as an alternative to public transportation.

New York remains one of the hardest hit areas in the world during the coronavirus pandemic. As we slowly see COVID-19 cases recede, local, state and federal governments are starting to put plans in place to help citizens return to a "new normal."