Some maniac took a stock car (think NASCAR) to the Nürburgring

In one of my favorite pieces of (relatively) recent automotive journalism, Sam Smith from Road & Track took lapped a road course setup and very, very cheap ex-NASCAR around Road America and had wildly positive things to say about the experience.

Given the fact that ex-stock cars are very plentiful and very, very cheap, I've been wondering when I'd start seeing them in more unnatural places until today when I stumbled onto this video from YouTube channel BridgeToGantry that has an older, "Late Model" stock car lapping Germany's famed Nordschleife. Needless to say I clicked faster than the speed of sound.

Now, the video is mislabeled as "REVIEW: Driving a NASCAR* on the Nurburgring" which sharp-eyed viewers will know isn't exactly right. Rather than being a proper Winston/Sprint/Monster Energy Cup car, this is a lower-class "Late Model" stock car. It's very similar, though, in its technology, making use of a big old American V8 that revs much higher than you'd expect, a four-speed Jericho transmission and a live rear axle.

Enlarge Image BridgeToGantry via YouTube

It doesn't have the screaming, epic Roush-Yates crate motor that you'd get in a top-tier NASCAR and as such is down around 300hp, but given how hairy the Nürburgring can be in a car with modern suspension and electronics, we're not going to fault the car's owner.

This is a hilarious way to spend a Sunday morning, so kick back in your bunny slippers with your World's Best Cat Dad mug (everyone totally has one of those, right?) and turn your computer speakers way up.

You're welcome.