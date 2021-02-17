Now you can buy a BMW X7 that will withstand small-arms fire

Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Here at Roadshow, we're fans of BMW's X7 SUV. It's big, sure, but it's also handsome, comfy and more fun to drive than you might expect. It's also extremely well-equipped, even among its similarly well-heeled competition.

During our time with it, we didn't feel like the X7 was really missing anything, but then we realized we weren't oligarchs or heads of international crime families or being chased by John Wick and so we had left "protection from small-arms fire" off our list of needs. Luckily, Canadian company Inkas Armored Vehicle Manufacturing seems to be thinking of those kinds of people, since it announced its armored X7 on Wednesday.

What exactly does a heavily armored BMW X7 look like? Well, from the outside, it looks like pretty much any other BMW X7. From the inside, though things are a bit different -- namely, it's much harder to see out of. The glass is heavily laminated and some of the area is reduced. This layering helps the Inkas X7 achieve its EN 1063 BR6 armor rating. That rating will stand three direct hits by a 7.62x51mm NATO rifle bullet, in case you're wondering.

It's not clear from Inkas' website what other modifications the company might make to ensure drivability remains good with all the additional weight, or how much one of these bad boys will cost, but rest assured, we reached out for comment and will update this story if we hear back.