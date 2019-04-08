Nissan's shareholders voted and want Carlos Ghosn, baby, gone, report says

Enlarge Image Etienne Laurent/AFP/Getty Images

It's been a rocky road for Nissan for the last few months, but things could be changing now that the company's shareholders have officially decided that they want out of the Ghosn zone, according to a report published Sunday by Reuters.

Yep, that's right, Reuters says Nissan shareholders voted to officially give the boot to former leader Carlos Ghosn in the wake of his prolonged incarceration by Japanese officials. Ghosn, for his part, denies all allegations by the Japanese government and claims that he is the target of a corporate power grab.

In the shareholders meeting -- which was attended by upward of 4,000 people -- Ghosn's alleged partner in crime Greg Kelly was also ousted and Jean-Dominique Senard, chairman of Renault, was voted in as director.

Current Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa has committed to setting Nissan straight before stepping down from his position as CEO. Part of his plan for doing that may involve seeking damages against Ghosn and denying his pension.

Nissan didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.