The 2018 Nissan Leaf is on the way and with it, according to, will have a sportier version aimed younger buyers.

Autocar, speaking with design chief Alfonso Albaisa at the Nissan Futures Event in the United Kingdom, said that Nissan's second-gen EV would have a "racier" look that'll help win over buyers who didn't like the odd looks of the first car.

A single image of the Leaf Nismo concept is circulating the internet after the event, the concept has a two-tone paint job, more aggressive front end and red accents -- red does mean "sporty" after all. This isn't the first time we've seen Nissan add the Nismo badge to a car to attract younger buyers. Last year at the Los Angeles Auto Show, the company unveiled the 2017 Senta Nismo, which sports a similar design aesthetic to the Leaf Nismo Concept.

We reached out to Nissan about the Leaf Nismo coming to the United States; the company declined to comment.

The 2018 Leaf debuted last month, and when it hits American streets, it'll have a range of 150 miles, a host of optional driver assist systems and a starting price below $30,000.