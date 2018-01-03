Nissan's CES concept reads brain waves to 'predict' your moves

Some things automakers show off at CES are pretty straightforward, whether they're new infotainment systems or part of an autonomous driving system. But Nissan will arrive at CES 2018 with a left-field concept that involves hooking a car up to your brain.

Nissan calls its concept B2V, short for Brain-to-Vehicle. Using specialized equipment designed just for this purpose, the technology can analyze a person's brainwaves to directly affect how a vehicle functions.

For example, if the brain signals that it's going to move your body so that the vehicle speeds up or turns, the B2V system can initiate that movement earlier, technically enhancing the reaction time. Nissan claims the car can take action up to half a second earlier than it would by relying on human movement alone.

If a vehicle were operating autonomously, the B2V tech could theoretically detect human discomfort and adjust the vehicle's driving style to put the passenger more at ease.

While this would be a rather cumbersome and complicated thing to bring to the hectic show floor at CES, Nissan will have a driving simulator on display that will show off "some elements of the technology." Roadshow will be on the ground at CES next week, so check back here for more interesting auto-adjacent tech like this.