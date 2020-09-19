Nissan Z Proto revealed, Toyota Supra 2.0 driven and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image Nissan

It's Saturday already, and that means we get to bring you another week in review, Roadshow readers. If you missed any of the good stuff, we've compiled the best of the best in one neat and tidy package. And it was a big week for sports cars here, in particular. I mean, we got to see the new Nissan Z in prototype form and drove the Toyota Supra 2.0.

Scroll down below to see everything you may have missed from Sept. 13-19.

Top reviews

Reviews Editor Craig Cole really liked the 2020 Toyota Supra 2.0, but he thinks it's missing something. That something might be a little bit of soul.

Managing Editor Steven Ewing slipped into the 2020 Porsche Macan GTS this week and came up with a new meaning for the "GTS" acronym: "Get This Spec." The Macan GTS is a good one, and perhaps the best Macan to take home.

The 2020 Subaru Legacy might look vanilla, but Reviews Editor Jon Wong found a lot to like inside its midsize-sedan package. Nice to drive, comfortable ride and a bountiful amount of tech -- if you can get past the sleepy looks, the Legacy feels like a winner.

Top news

Top videos

Nissan Z Proto first look

Nissan Z Proto first look

Honda Accord and CR-V: The golden age is still going

More Nissan Z stuff! Executive Editor Chris Paukert details the new Z car in detail.

As our parent site, CNET, turns 25 years old this year, News and Features Editor Kyle Hyatt decided to take a trip back in time and see how Honda's golden age of cars stack up its modern predecessors. Perhaps the golden age never really ended.