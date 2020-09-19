Nissan Z Proto revealed, Toyota Supra 2.0 driven and more: Roadshow's week in review

It's Saturday already, and that means we get to bring you another week in review, Roadshow readers. If you missed any of the good stuff, we've compiled the best of the best in one neat and tidy package. And it was a big week for sports cars here, in particular. I mean, we got to see the new Nissan Z in prototype form and drove the Toyota Supra 2.0.
Top reviews
2020 Toyota GR Supra 2.0: A strong performer that needs some soulSee all photos
Reviews Editor Craig Cole really liked the 2020 Toyota Supra 2.0, but he thinks it's missing something. That something might be a little bit of soul.
2020 Porsche Macan GTS is the one to getSee all photos
Managing Editor Steven Ewing slipped into the 2020 Porsche Macan GTS this week and came up with a new meaning for the "GTS" acronym: "Get This Spec." The Macan GTS is a good one, and perhaps the best Macan to take home.
2020 Subaru Legacy: Sleepy styling, but filled with substanceSee all photos
The 2020 Subaru Legacy might look vanilla, but Reviews Editor Jon Wong found a lot to like inside its midsize-sedan package. Nice to drive, comfortable ride and a bountiful amount of tech -- if you can get past the sleepy looks, the Legacy feels like a winner.
The 2020 Nissan Maxima is sporty and spaciousSee all photos
Top news
- The Nissan Z Proto is here: The automaker finally showed us the Z Proto, which is a thinly veiled preview of the production car coming next year. With a twin-turbo V6 and a manual transmission, Nissan has our attention.
- Hyundai Tucson looks futuristic and super good: The Korean automaker revealed its next-generation SUV and it stays true to its futuristic concept. We dig it a lot.
- Hummer EV debuts next month: On October 20, GMC will finally show us its rebooted Hummer. This time it'll be an electric pickup truck and boast "Crab Mode."
- Aston Martin's sweet gaming rig: We want one. This $74,000 racing simulation rig boasts a real carbon fiber monocoque and looks killer. But, yeah, it's $74,000.
- Ford teases its electric pickup: Ford showed off the first teaser for its all-electric F-150 and it looks like it will be a very futuristic machine.
- SEC digs into Nikola: The SEC announced it's investigating hydrogen-electric truck startup Nikola following the bombshell Hindenburg report accusing it of being an "intricate fraud."
Nissan Z Proto is a four-wheeled love letter to driving puristsSee all photos
Top videos
Nissan Z Proto first look
More Nissan Z stuff! Executive Editor Chris Paukert details the new Z car in detail.
As our parent site, CNET, turns 25 years old this year, News and Features Editor Kyle Hyatt decided to take a trip back in time and see how Honda's golden age of cars stack up its modern predecessors. Perhaps the golden age never really ended.
