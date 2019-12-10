Nissan and Turo partnership will let you really see if a car fits your lifestyle

Nissan

The car buying process is still largely the same old song and dance. Find a car, go to a dealer, take it for a quick spin. Rinse and repeat.

Nissan hopes to mix things up a little with a new partnership with Turo. The peer-to-peer car-sharing service will provide users with an assortment of Nissan models to book just like any other Turo, which car shoppers will be able to "test-drive" for a lengthier amount of time. The cars will come from 40 dealers in the Los Angeles, Salt Lake City and Northern New Jersey area. This pilot partnership, officially called the Nissan Experience Test Drive, will be limited to these three areas to start.

Rather than a short ride down the road, maybe the driver takes a Nissan for a multi-day trip. That kind of flexibility is something Nissan thinks will help potential buyers see if the vehicle truly fits a driver's lifestyle. In fact, they can keep the car via Turo for as long as they want.

And if the "trial period," so to speak, results in the purchase of a new or certified Nissan vehicle, the automaker will kick $300 back to the buyer. The only catch is the sale needs to come from an authorized Nissan dealer. Frankly, it's not a bad way to put possible customers behind the wheel. There's nothing like buyer's remorse, especially when it comes to a large purchase like a new car.

The program is live now in the trial cities, and it will expand to Canada in the near future.