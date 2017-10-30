Nissan Titan XD snowplow package is ready for the white stuff

Nobody wants to think about the onset of winter, but it's better to be prepared for it than to be blindsided by it. That's why Nissan is getting ahead of winter and introducing a new snowplow kit in late October.

Nissan has rolled out the Snow Plow Prep Package for 2018 Nissan Titan XD models equipped with the 5.6-liter gas V8 engine. The package is surprisingly light on content -- it appears to focus on a pair of upgraded springs for the front suspension, which improves the front gross axle weight rating (GAWR) by 575 pounds. This permits the addition of a snowplow up to 786 pounds.

Enlarge Image Nissan

It works with a variety of plow manufacturers, including Boss, Meyer, Fisher, Western and SnowEx. The package was given the snowplow-specific name this year, but in the 2017 model year, the same upgrade was available as part of the Heavy Duty GAWR package.

Sadly, according to the small print, standard owners won't be able to take advantage of this package. It's only available to "valid business entities," so if you just wanted to slap a plow on your own Titan XD, you're out of luck -- in terms of automaker support, at least.

The package is available on gas V8 Titans in all three cab configurations -- double, extended and crew -- in both S and SV trims.