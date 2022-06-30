Nissan Titan Pickup Will Disappear in a Few Years, Report Says

Imported full-size pickup trucks have never been able to capture the outright insane sales figures that its domestic competitors have enjoyed for years on end. For some automakers, that means returning to the drawing board and trying to find unique advantages. For others, it may just spell the end after years of trying and coming up short.

Nissan will stop selling the Titan full-size pickup in the next few years, Automotive News reports, citing sources familiar with the decision. That source told AN that Nissan is deciding whether to end the Titan's lifecycle for the 2024 or 2025 model year, which means it could be discontinued as early as the end of next year.

The automaker is not yet ready to confirm this report. "Regarding Titan, it is an important part of Nissan's showroom, and we've seen a positive impact from Frontier in driving added awareness and consideration for our full-size truck," a Nissan spokesperson said in an emailed statement to CNET. "Titan remains in Nissan's truck lineup for the 2022 model year and beyond."

The Nissan Titan is currently in its second generation, which started in the 2016 model year. It was unique in that its XD trim tried to split the difference between modern half-ton pickups and heavy-duty full-ton trucks. However, sales never really took off, averaging between 2,000 and 3,000 units per month, while domestic trucks were selling more than 10 times that volume. The Titan was updated for the 2020 model year with a beefier V8 engine, a new automatic transmission and more safety and cabin technologies, but that wasn't enough to jump-start sales, and our review painted the revised Titan as a good truck among greats. Nissan discontinued the Titan in Canada after the 2021 model year, citing low sales.

Thankfully, Nissan diehards have a properly solid midsize truck that probably isn't going anywhere anytime soon. The 2022 Nissan Frontier is fresh off a massive redesign that gave it stronger looks, a vastly better interior and some competitive towing and hauling numbers.