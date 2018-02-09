Nissan Titan lift kit adds 3 inches, retains warranty

More often than not, if you want to lift your pickup truck, you'll have to buy a lift kit that either requires some vehicle modifications or could void your manufacturer's warranty. That's no longer the case with Nissan's full-size pickup.
Nissan announced this week that it will offer factory-backed lift kits for Titan and Titan XD pickups with 4WD and a crew cab. The automaker didn't create the kit itself -- it relied on Icon Vehicle Dynamics for that -- but it will offer the kits through Nissan dealerships.
Installing the lift kit is about a four-hour job at the dealership. The kit includes a new set of coilover shock absorbers with an adjustable height setting (for a lift up to 3 inches), new rod end bearings and something called Delta Joints. Best of all, it requires no body modification whatsoever -- it's a simple bolt-on affair.
The kit doesn't affect the truck's payload or tow capacity, and since it's such a simple addition, it also retains Nissan's factory warranty -- five years or 100,000 miles, bumper to bumper, in case you forgot.
Nissan didn't make any mention of the price, but it lands at dealers in the spring.
