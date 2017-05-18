Nissan teases new Leaf EV's gorgeous headlight

Enlarge Image Nissan

Since Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn held his keynote at CES 2017 in January, we haven't heard so much as a word about the next generation of Nissan's Leaf EV. But now, we've got a teaser!

Of course, this being a teaser, we don't get to see much. For now, all we get is the headlight. There appears to be a pretty strong LED running light cutting through it, and the headlight itself -- which appears to be LED, as well -- looks pretty sharp. It reminds me a bit of the preface-lift Volkswagen Golf's LED headlight.

Odds are, the headlight will be part of some optional equipment package, because these peepers can get expensive and the Leaf will still need to project some semblance of value, especially as its competitors are offering some serious EV range at a price that's actually pretty palatable.

Nissan will continue issuing teaser images and additional information about its next-generation Leaf as the summer moves forward. The unveiling is set for some time later in 2017, and our estimates peg its unveiling at either the Frankfurt Auto Show in September or the Los Angeles Auto Show in November.