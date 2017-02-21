Nissan taps Margot Robbie as its first EV ambassador

If you want people to pay attention to your cause, it helps to put a familiar face up front. That's what Nissan did when it hired Margot Robbie as its first electric vehicle ambassador.

Robbie, one of the leads in "Suicide Squad," was unveiled as EV ambassador in a ridiculous event that found her behind the wheel of Nissan's BladeGlider concept. The BladeGlider is an EV based (very) loosely on the DeltaWing race car, with a center-mounted driver's seat and two passenger seats on either side. She raced another BladeGlider around a street circuit in Monaco, which sounds like a ton of fun.

Nissan hasn't said much about her position beyond this one video, but having her star power behind the automaker's push to increase EV adoption is a smart idea. With a new Nissan Leaf on the way, and plenty of charging stations scattered across the country and around the world, it's a good time to start making the public aware of the benefits of driving electric.