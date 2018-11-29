Nissan is replacing cabin air filters for free in California

Enlarge Image Nissan

Nissan announced on Thursday that it is offering free cabin air filter replacement to its customers in California who were affected by the recent Camp and Woolsey fires. That might seem like a small gesture, but it's not a useless one.

Your cabin air filter is one of those things that's easy to forget about and neglect. It's out of sight, it lives in a dark little cubby in your car's dash, and if it's doing its job, you never notice it. That doesn't mean it's not an essential bit of kit, though.



"We are heartbroken by the devastation of these wildfires and want to help those who have been affected in some way," said Kevin Wagstaff, regional vice president Nissan North America, in a statement. "We can only hope this offer of a free in-cabin microfilter replacement provides some relief as communities begin to rebuild."

Modern cabin filters, particularly those made with activated carbon, do a great job of removing things like pollen, bad odors, harmful fumes and particulate like ash from the air. That keeps you from breathing in all the gnarly stuff that your car cruises through.

Interestingly, Nissan is also offering to replace cabin filters on some non-Nissan vehicles as part of this effort, though it is likely at the Nissan dealer's discretion and dependent on parts availability. Owners of vehicles in areas affected by the fires can contact their local Nissan dealers for details. The offer is good until Jan. 31, 2019.