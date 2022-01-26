Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

Nissan recalls nearly 700,000 2014-2016 Rogue SUVs over fire risk

The problem stems from a poorly sealed connector under the dash that can corrode and heat up.

Nissan sold a whole lot of Rogues from 2014 to 2016, and now they're being recalled -- nearly 700,000 of them.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Nissan announced a recall for 699,946 2014-2016 Nissan Rogues over concerns that a faulty electrical connector could start a fire.

The recall specifically pertains to an under-dash connector that can corrode if exposed to water and/or road salt from the driver's footwell. If the connector becomes corroded, it can heat up and potentially cause a fire. There is currently no fix available for the issue, but when one comes, we suspect it will be something along the lines of a better-sealed connector.

The owners of affected vehicles can expect to be notified by Nissan via mail on or around March 2, 2022, alerting them of the issue. Nissan will send out a second round of communication once the problem has been solved, which will let owners know to come to their dealer for the repair, which, like all recalls, will be performed free of charge.

If you believe your vehicle is one of those affected by this recall, or you just have questions, you can contact Nissan customer service at 1-800-867-7669 and reference recall number R21B9.

