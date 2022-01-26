Nissan recalls nearly 700,000 2014-2016 Rogue SUVs over fire risk

Nissan

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Nissan announced a recall for 699,946 2014-2016 Nissan Rogues over concerns that a faulty electrical connector could start a fire.

The recall specifically pertains to an under-dash connector that can corrode if exposed to water and/or road salt from the driver's footwell. If the connector becomes corroded, it can heat up and potentially cause a fire. There is currently no fix available for the issue, but when one comes, we suspect it will be something along the lines of a better-sealed connector.

The owners of affected vehicles can expect to be notified by Nissan via mail on or around March 2, 2022, alerting them of the issue. Nissan will send out a second round of communication once the problem has been solved, which will let owners know to come to their dealer for the repair, which, like all recalls, will be performed free of charge.

If you believe your vehicle is one of those affected by this recall, or you just have questions, you can contact Nissan customer service at 1-800-867-7669 and reference recall number R21B9.