Nissan is killing its small car models in Europe and Russia

It would seem as though the sedan and hatchback apocalypse isn't just limited to the US because Nissan is pulling the ripcord on its compact car business in Europe and Russia according to Automotive News.

The company stopped production of its Pulsar hatchback in Europe in June and plans to do the same to the Almera sedan in Russia before the end of the year. Its reasons for doing so include a change in customer preference toward small SUV's and crossovers, much the same as with US manufacturers.

Once the Russia-only Almera is dead, the only non-SUV vehicle that will wear a Nissan badge in that country will be the GT-R. In Europe, only the Leaf will survive the move to sport-utility. It's not all doom and gloom, SUV sales for the brand are up with the X-Trail and Qashqai models seeing a small bump.

Another interesting note, Nissan is rebadging Ladas in Russia as Datsuns and the brand's curiously named mi-Do and on-Do models are in the proverbial toilet, having fallen by more than 20 percent since January.