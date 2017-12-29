Nissan Leaf Grand Touring Concept packs more visual juice

Following the debut of the Nissan Leaf Nismo Concept at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show, the Japanese automaker will rollout another swanky concept next month at the Tokyo Auto Salon. With Nissan's second-generation electric hatchback as a foundation, the Nissan Leaf Grand Touring Concept gains more visual punch thanks to a custom two-tone paint job, more aggressive front fascia, rocker panels and black wheels.

No details regarding potential performance enhancements are available at the time, but it wouldn't be surprising if suspension revisions are part of the package like they are on the Leaf Nismo Concept. Nissan had no comment when asked about the possibility of the Leaf Grand Touring Concept going into production.

The Leaf Grand Touring Concept is just one of the 15 models that Nissan will have on display at its Tokyo Auto Salon booth. Other noteworthy vehicles include the Leaf Nismo Concept, GT-R Nismo, Note e-Power Nismo, Fairlady Z Heritage Edition (370Z in the US) and the Motul Autech GT-R race car.