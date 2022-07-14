The Nissan Leaf's Days Are Numbered, Report Says

What's happening Nissan will likely phase out its compact Leaf EV, according to a report from Automotive News. Why it matters The Leaf was a pioneer in the affordable electric vehicle space, but it's no longer competitive against a growing crop of small electric crossovers that offer more features and more range. What's next The Leaf is expected to go out of production by the middle of this decade, and should be replaced by an all-new EV.

The Nissan Leaf was a pioneer in the affordable electric vehicle space. But according to a report from Automotive News on Thursday, the compact EV might not be long for this world.

Sources within Nissan told Automotive News the Leaf will likely be phased out by mid-decade. It's expected to be replaced by an all-new electric vehicle, one "more tuned to the needs of the modern EV buyer," Automotive News said. The sources were also unsure if the Leaf name would remain.

Nissan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Now in its second generation, the Leaf received a small update for the 2023 model year. This includes revised styling and a simplified lineup, and at $28,895 (including $1,095 for destination), the Leaf is still one of the most affordable EVs on sale today.

However, a growing crop of compelling small electric crossovers are making the Leaf irrelevant. Newcomers like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 are seriously good, and mainstays like the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV offer more space and longer driving range for not that much more money.

Nissan is far from out of the EV game, though. The company will soon launch its Ariya crossover in the US, following a number of delays. The Ariya is larger than the Leaf and offers more power, more range and a far more luxurious cabin. That definitely leaves room for a smaller, more affordable EV in Nissan's lineup, but it seems the Leaf no longer fits that bill.