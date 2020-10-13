Vandemonium: Nissan nixes its commercial vans

Nissan

There's probably never been a better time to buy a commercial van. From the updated Ford Transit to the smart-sized Mercedes-Benz Metris, the current crop of high-roof haulers is certifiably good. But if you've been wanting to park a Nissan commercial van in your garage or add an armada of them to your fleet, you'd better act fast.

Yesterday, the Japanese automaker announced it's discontinuing its large NV cargo and passenger vans. The smaller NV200 is also on the chopping block. The reason for their discontinuation? According to the press release it's, "In order to focus on core products." And apparently, commercial vans ain't a centerpiece of Nissan's business, which is a shame.

Production of these hard-working vehicles will end next summer. Of course, sales will continue through calendar-year 2021 until the available supply is depleted.

By discontinuing these vans, Nissan is leaving an important group of customers behind, though it's not all bad news. The automaker is offering a new commercial-vehicle program that aims to provide these work-focused buyers with more options. The new Nissan Business Advantage is a convenient way for commercial customers to purchase its products. This program applies to all Nissan vehicles and includes a range of services, from centralized billing to special incentives, on-demand delivery to commercial financing. People that need a Rogue crossover for delivering baked goods or work in an agricultural field and require a Frontier pickup, Nissan can offer a variety of vehicle solutions to meet their needs.