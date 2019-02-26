Nissan teases high-riding, high-sided IMQ concept for Geneva

Enlarge Image Nissan

Big cars with high beltlines are occasionally referred to as bathtubs, but I don't think I can use that term anymore, now that I've seen the teaser sketch for the Nissan IMQ.

Nissan on Tuesday debuted the first teaser for its upcoming IMQ concept, which is slated to make its first actual appearance at the Geneva Motor Show next week. The automaker doesn't have much to say about the concept yet, stating only that it "embodies the future of Nissan Intelligent Mobility and gives a sneak peek as to what might be in your future driveway."

The teaser gives us a look at a sketch of the concept car's rear end. It's very, very high-sided, with a beltline that barely leaves any roof for a roof. What glass exists, barely exists, with arrow-slit-thin side and rear windows. It's plenty aggressive, with large, contrasting fender flares, massive wheels and tires, razor-thin lights and some interesting sculpting around the shoulder.

Somewhat surprisingly, the IMQ concept only bears some resemblance to other recent IM-badged Nissan concepts. It looks the closest to the IMx concept from the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show, which positioned itself as a sort of Leaf-like electric SUV. However, it doesn't look a darn thing like the IMs concept, which opted for single-piece headlights and taillights. I'm also confused as to why Nissan capitalizes the Q in IMQ, but not the third letter in its prior concepts' names, but that's really just me being a pedant.

Right now, the IMQ concept leaves us with more questions than answers. But, we'll have an answer to most of these questions (with the exception of the capitalization one, probably) when we hit the show floor in Geneva next Tuesday. Keep your eyes on Roadshow for this debut and many, many more.