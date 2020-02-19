Nissan jumps into car subscription segment with Switch program

Nissan

Car subscriptions remain an unproven source of profits for automakers, but nevertheless, Nissan has a new option for consumers. Well, as long as they're in the Houston, Texas, area.

Nissan on Wednesday announced its Nissan Switch car subscription program, and like other rival programs, it covers all the bases for typical vehicle ownership. For a $699 monthly fee, subscribers will gain access to a core group of Nissan vehicles via the Select tier: the Altima, Rogue, Pathfinder and Frontier. The charge also includes insurance, delivery, cleaning, roadside assistance and regular maintenance.

But, Nissan is going a step further than some others in a big way. Subscribers can swap out of cars as often as they want. Yes, it's absolutely possible to grab a new car every single day. That's not the case with other rival programs from Volvo or even Porsche.

A second tier, called Premium, provides even more cars. Here, subscribers will need to fork over $899 per month, but they'll gain access to the Maxima, Leaf Plus, Murano, Armada, Titan and 370Z. Want seat time in Godzilla? The GT-R is also part of the Premium tier, though plan to pay another $100 per day for the sports car. Nissan will also limit use to seven days maximum for the GT-R. Otherwise, neither tier houses long-term contracts or other asterisks. Subscribers will have the ability to choose a new tier each new month, however.

The automaker said Central Houston Nissan will act as headquarters for its pilot program, and also handle vehicle deliveries within the area. The enrollment period is open now, but keep in mind, it requests a $495 membership activation fee.