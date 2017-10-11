Nissan GT-R/C is a racecar you drive with a PlayStation controller

To celebrate the release of Gran Turismo Sport for the PlayStation 4, Nissan built a car that perfectly blends video game driving and real-life racetrack antics.

The Nissan GT-R/C, as the name suggests, is a full size, remotely controllable Nissan GT-R racecar. The car has four systems that control the steering, transmission, brakes and throttle, updating the controls up to 100 times per second. It is operated using an unmodified PlayStation DualShock 4 controller, and the system can operate the vehicle from up to 1 kilometer away.

Controlling the car from a helicopter flying above the Silverstone circuit in England, driver Jann Mardenborough achieved a top track speed of 131 mph. Mardenborough became a racecar driver after winning the GT Academy program, which gives virtual racers the chance to compete for a spot as a real-world racing driver.

In the event something went horribly wrong (which it didn't), there are two redundant safety systems on board. Engineers are able to cut power to the engine and apply full anti-lock braking to the vehicle, just in case.

While you will probably never be able to drive it in real life, some very lucky schoolchildren in the UK will get to see it in person. The GT-R/C will tour primary and secondary schools in an effort to promote careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) disciplines.