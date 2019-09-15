Nissan's working with leading esports teams on concept gaming chairs

Enlarge Image Nissan

Keeping yourself firmly planted when doing some spirited driving while also keeping comfortable for long drives are both essential job functions for a car seat. That's why manufacturers spend vast sums of money developing them, especially for high-end and sports cars.

This may come as a surprise, but those same qualities -- comfort and support -- are important in a serious gaming chair, especially for people who game professionally on an esports team like FaZe Clan or OpTic Gaming. That's why Nissan announced on Friday that it was teaming up with the two wildly popular gaming teams to design new gaming chair concepts based on their most popular vehicles for National Video Game Day. What they ended up with were three sketches, each based on a different Nissan vehicle.

Enlarge Image Nissan

The first is based on the GT-R Nismo and is made of carbon fiber and aluminum for stiffness and lightweight. The racing seat-like design is meant to grip the player through even the most intense rage-quits and after repeated no-scope headshots in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. The carbon bucket is covered in red leather and Alcantara-like microsuede.

The second chair is inspired by Nissan's Armada SUV and as such its a radically different take on performance than the GT-R seat. To start with, it's heated and cooled, for optimum butt temperature management. It's also got adjustable lumbar support so that you don't cramp up after long periods of camping and waiting for n00bs. Like the Armada Platinum Reserve, it's covered in brown and black leather.

Finally, we've got a seat inspired by Nissan's Leaf. It's got a built-in leg rest and on-board USB charging. We dig the electric blue highlights against the gray leather. Frankly, this looks comfortable and looks like it's something that could actually get built.

Speaking of getting built, Nissan claims it has no plans to produce any of these chairs, but it's keeping tabs on public interest and asking people to vote for their favorite of the sketches on Twitter.