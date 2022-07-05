Nissan Frontier and Titan Pickups Recalled Due to Rollaway Risk

Nissan is recalling 180,176 pickup trucks in the US due to rollaway risk concerns, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents released this week. Both the midsize Frontier and full-size Titan are affected, all of which are from the 2020 to 2022 model years.

NHTSA says the issue concerns potential "non-engagement" of the parking gear. "If this occurs, an affected vehicle may move after placing the shifter into Park," NHTSA said in its recall bulletin (PDF). "If the customer does not engage the parking brake, potential for movement of the vehicle increases the risk of injury or crash."

All of the trucks are fitted with a JATCO nine-speed automatic transmission. Of the 180,176 affected vehicles, 123,987 are Frontiers and 56,189 are Titans. The Frontiers were all built between June 10, 2020, and June 14, 2022. The larger Titans were manufactured between Dec. 13, 2019, and June 10, 2022.

"A remedy plan for all affected vehicles is currently under development," NHTSA said. In the meantime, owners will be notified by mail later this month and will be urged to apply the parking brake whenever they park their trucks.

To see if your vehicle is affected by this or any other recall, visit CNET's recall guide.