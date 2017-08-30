More than three years after its initial appearance, Nissan's camera-in-a-rearview-mirror is finally ready for public consumption, and you can score it first on the 2018 Armada.

Nissan's Intelligent Rear View Mirror will make its production debut on the 2018 Armada full-size SUV when it goes on sale on Sept. 1. Not only is the rearview mirror tech new, the Armada arrives for 2018 packing a few new tricks, too.

Nissan's tech isn't that much different from what General Motors has been doing for some time now. Flip a switch on the bottom of the mirror, and the traditional rearview mirror transforms into a screen that uses a rear-mounted camera to show a clear view of the road behind. It's useful when the rear glass is obscured -- families who shove tons of stuff into their vehicle should immediately recognize a use for this.

When the camera is active, the LCD screen inside the mirror is capable of preventing the mirror from casting a reflection simultaneously. And when the mirror is acting as a regular mirror, the screen practically disappears from view.

The Intelligent Rear View Mirror will make its debut on the 2018 Armada. Additional upgrades to the Armada's second model year include a now-standard 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with HD Radio, SiriusXM satellite radio and additional USB ports throughout the cabin.

The 2018 Nissan Armada starts at $45,600 for the base SV trim with rear-wheel drive. Adding four-wheel drive brings the price up to $48,500. If you really want to pile on the fanciness, the top-trim Armada Platinum 4WD will set you back $61,950, which is a far cry from its base price.